NBA Notes

Rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino has epic reaction to LeBron’s James age

By W.G. Brady
In the world of professional basketball, generational shifts are not uncommon. The passing of the torch from seasoned veterans to young rookies is a spectacle that often captures the attention of fans and pundits. Such a moment occurred when Jalen Hood-Schifino, a rookie guard selected by the Los Angeles Lakers, expressed his surprise at LeBron James‘ age.

LeBron James Jalen Hood-Schifino

Key Points

  • Jalen Hood-Schifino's reaction to LeBron James' age has gone viral on social media.
  • LeBron James, now 38 years old, is heading into his 21st NBA season.
  • Hood-Schifino, a 20-year-old rookie, was just a week old when James was selected in the 2003 NBA Draft.
  • The rookie guard's playful remark, “Dang, LeBron's old,” garnered attention and sparked a humorous exchange.
  • Hood-Schifino looks up to James as a role model as he enters his first season in the NBA.

Hood-Schifino has epic reaction to LeBron's age

Here is how Hood-Schifino reacted when he heard that he was just seven days old when LeBron was drafted.

“I saw that… and was like, ‘Dang, LeBron's old!” Hood-Schifino said.

Bottom Line – A Humorous Twist on Age

Hood-Schifino may have had a laugh when he found out that he was just seven day old when James was drafted, but something tells me LeBron will quickly remind him to respect his elders!

