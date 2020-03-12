38.9 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Rudy Gobert seen clowning around prior to testing positive for COVID-19 (VIDEO)

He may have been spreading the illness that he would soon test positive for.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The news that drove the NBA to officially suspend their remaining regular season games was that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus.

But it was prior to this announcement that Gobert was making news for a different reason.

During his team’s media availability session, he made a point to touch every microphone on the stage, perhaps as an act of defiance on how he feels about the illness. But in doing so, he may have been helping to spread the very illness that he would soon test positive for.

There’s no word on how many people may have come in contact with Gobert or the equipment that he made a point to lay hands on.

Prior to tip-off between Gobert’s Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder, the game was announced as having been postponed, followed shortly thereafter by the announcement from the League that all games had been suspended.

