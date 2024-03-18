Search

W.G. Brady

Jared Goff and Taylor Decker Among 13 Detroit Lions to receive roster bonus

Lions Notes

Jared Goff and Taylor Decker have received their bonus

The 2024 NFL New Year is officially here, which means a couple of Detroit Lions players have received a roster bonus. According to Spotrac, 13 players received their roster bonus at the start of the new league year. Included on the list are Jared Goff, who received $5 million, and Taylor Decker, who received $500,000 for being on the roster when the new league year began. Both Goff and Decker are heading into the final year of their contract.

Here is a list of the players who are receiving a roster bonus (Via Spotrac)

  1. Jared Goff – $5 million
  2. Aidan Hutchinson – $2,966,672
  3. Penei Sewell – $2,891,236
  4. Jahmyr Gibbs – $646,143
  5. Taylor Decker – $500,000
  6. Jack Campbell – $470,000
  7. David Montgomery – $411,754
  8. Jameson Williams – $400,000
  9. Carlton Davis III – $352,944
  10. Jalen Reeves-Maybin – $255,000
  11. Kalif Raymond – $250,000
  12. Alex Anzalone – $94,112
  13. Emmanuel Moseley – $44,118

  1. Roster Bonuses Received: 13 Detroit Lions players, including Jared Goff and Taylor Decker, received roster bonuses at the start of the 2024 NFL New Year.
  2. Significant Amounts: Goff received a $5 million bonus, while Decker received $500,000 for being on the roster when the new league year began.
  3. Contract Status: Both Goff and Decker are heading into the final year of their contracts.
Detroit Lions

Bottom Line:

As the 2024 NFL New Year commences, several Detroit Lions players, notably Jared Goff and Taylor Decker, have been rewarded with roster bonuses, signifying their value to the team. These bonuses also underscore the significance of the upcoming season for players like Goff and Decker, who are on the cusp of their contract’s final year, potentially influencing their performance and future negotiations with the team or elsewhere in the league.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

