Jared Goff and Taylor Decker Among 13 Detroit Lions to receive roster bonus

The 2024 NFL New Year is officially here, which means a couple of Detroit Lions players have received a roster bonus. According to Spotrac, 13 players received their roster bonus at the start of the new league year. Included on the list are Jared Goff, who received $5 million, and Taylor Decker, who received $500,000 for being on the roster when the new league year began. Both Goff and Decker are heading into the final year of their contract.

Here is a list of the players who are receiving a roster bonus (Via Spotrac)

Jared Goff – $5 million Aidan Hutchinson – $2,966,672 Penei Sewell – $2,891,236 Jahmyr Gibbs – $646,143 Taylor Decker – $500,000 Jack Campbell – $470,000 David Montgomery – $411,754 Jameson Williams – $400,000 Carlton Davis III – $352,944 Jalen Reeves-Maybin – $255,000 Kalif Raymond – $250,000 Alex Anzalone – $94,112 Emmanuel Moseley – $44,118

