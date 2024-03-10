Rumor: Detroit Lions may be in play to sign defensive tackle Christian Wilkins

Could the Detroit Lions land Christian Wilkins in free agency?

The Detroit Lions are poised to make waves in the upcoming NFL free agency, with ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggesting that they could be in contention with the Houston Texans to sign Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

“After Chris Jones landed a big deal on Saturday night, Miami’s Christian Wilkins is likely to be a hot name, with contending teams such as the Texans and Lions looking to upgrade at that position,” Grazinao writes. “Other defensive tackles people around the league believe could land nice deals include the Colts’ Grover Stewart, the Seahawks’ Leonard Williams and Bengals run-stuffer DJ Reader. Jones’ five-year deal and the four-year, $98 million deal the Ravens gave Madubuike on Friday night are only going to help the defensive tackles at the top of the market get paid.”

Why it Matters

With big deals already secured by players like Chris Jones and Justin Madubuike, Wilkins is now a top target for teams looking to bolster their defensive lines. Despite the hefty price tag of around $20 million per season, Wilkins could be a game-changer for the Lions. With that being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes has not yet made a big splash in free agency, so it will be interesting to see if he veers from his philosophy of building through the draft and passing on big names in free agency.

The Big Picture: Free agency frenzy

The NFL free agency period is always an exciting time for teams and fans alike, as teams look to strengthen their rosters and make key acquisitions. The potential pursuit of Christian Wilkins by the Lions highlights the competitive nature of free agency, with teams vying to secure top talent to improve their chances in the upcoming season.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Lions are reportedly in contention with the Houston Texans to sign Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency. Wilkins, considered the best available free agent defensive tackle, could command a deal worth around $20 million per season. Signing Wilkins would be a significant move for the Lions as they look to strengthen their defense.

The Bottom Line – Lions aiming high

As the Lions prepare for free agency, all eyes will be on General Manager Brad Holmes to see if he can make a big move to land Christian Wilkins. While the price tag may be steep, the potential impact of adding Wilkins to the roster could be significant for the Lions’ defense. It remains to be seen if the Lions will emerge as the victors in the race for Wilkins, but one thing is for certain: the NFL offseason is off to an exciting start.