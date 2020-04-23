Rumor: Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins ‘agree on a price’ to swap picks in 2020 NFL Draft

Happy NFL Draft Day!!!

While most of you were sleeping, a rumor surfaced that the Detroit Lions were closing in on a deal to trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Miami Dolphins.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported that sources of his told him that the Lions are moving forward and making plans to having the No. 5 overall pick (from Dolphins) in the opening round of the draft.

One final thing on the Dolphins-Detroit trade situation. I’ve been told tonight by person familiar with what Lions are thinking that they are making plans for having the No. 5 overall selection tomorrow night — Miami’s first scheduled pick of the draft tomorrow. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) April 23, 2020

Following that report from Salguero, Chris Kouffman of the “3 Yards Per Carry” Dolphins podcast then tweeted out that it sounds to him like the Lions and Dolphins have agreed on a price to swap the 3rd and 5th picks. He added to Salguero’s report, saying he had heard that “internally word is getting around the Dolphins that they’re not picking 5th.”

Sounds to me like the Lions and Dolphins agreed on a price to swap the 3rd and 5th picks. Credit @ArmandoSalguero pointing out the Lions are acting like they’re picking 5th. I’ve now also heard that internally word is getting around the Dolphins that they’re not picking 5th. — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) April 23, 2020

As of now (8:20 AM EST), no deal has been officially reported (which is why we pointed out that this is still just a RUMOR) but if one does happen, we will let you know immediately.

It should be an interesting day, that’s for sure!