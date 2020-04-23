41.2 F
Thursday, April 23, 2020
    Detroit Lions News

    Rumor: Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins 'agree on a price' to swap picks in 2020 NFL Draft

    Happy NFL Draft Day!!!

    While most of you were sleeping, a rumor surfaced that the Detroit Lions were closing in on a deal to trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Miami Dolphins.

    Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported that sources of his told him that the Lions are moving forward and making plans to having the No. 5 overall pick (from Dolphins) in the opening round of the draft.

    Following that report from Salguero, Chris Kouffman of the “3 Yards Per Carry” Dolphins podcast then tweeted out that it sounds to him like the Lions and Dolphins have agreed on a price to swap the 3rd and 5th picks. He added to Salguero’s report, saying he had heard that “internally word is getting around the Dolphins that they’re not picking 5th.”

    As of now (8:20 AM EST), no deal has been officially reported (which is why we pointed out that this is still just a RUMOR) but if one does happen, we will let you know immediately.

    It should be an interesting day, that’s for sure!

    By Arnold Powell
    Views51

