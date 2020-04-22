Rumor: Miami Dolphins trying to trade for Detroit Lions No. 3 pick without giving up No. 5

In just over 24 hours (depending on when you read this), the 2020 NFL Draft will get underway.

We all know that Joe Burrow and Chase Young will almost certainly be selected with the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks which means the draft really begins with the No. 3 pick, which currently belongs to our Detroit Lions.

Rumors have been flying every which way as to whether or not the Lions will be able to trade the No. 3 pick, which most assume is the goal of GM Bob Quinn.

The latest rumor to surface involves the Lions trading No. 3 to the Miami Dolphins. Of course, this is not a huge surprise as the Dolphins have the most draft capital and they have been speculated all along to be the team to make the Lions the best offer.

But what is a surprise, based on the latest rumor floating around, is that the Dolphins are trying to acquire the No. 3 pick from the Lions without giving up their No. 5 pick.

This rumor comes from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

From the Miami Herald:

A source who has been in touch with the Dolphins confirmed to me that Miami is trying to trade for No. 3, but without necessarily giving up No. 5.

Peter Schrager reminded us that on Monday GMFB mentioned a scenario which included the Dolphins sending No. 18, No. 26, and a second-rounder to the Lions for No. 3.

As we said on GMFB Monday, a fun trade scenario to play with might be packaging 18 and 26 and a second rounder to Detroit for the 3… and then grabbing the OT AND the QB at 3 and 5. https://t.co/xTfdH2gNq3 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 22, 2020

When looking at the draft value chart (which is certainly not the Bible), this offer would match up pretty well but there are other things to consider.

Bob Quinn noted last week that he wants to get a top of the line player and that if he does make a trade, he would prefer to stay in the top tier of the NFL Draft. Trading all the way down to No. 18 would not be considered “top tier.”

Nation, would you trade the No. 3 pick for No. 18, No. 26, and a second-round pick?