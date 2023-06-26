Rumor: NFL appears set on New York Jets for ‘Hard Knocks’ 2023

According to Mike Florio, the NFL appears set on choosing the New York Jets as the featured team for the upcoming season of HBO's Hard Knocks, despite the Jets publicly expressing their lack of interest in taking part in the show. The Jets, along with the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and Washington Commanders, meet the criteria for mandatory participation based on the formula used by the league.

NFL appears set on ‘Hard Knocks' team for 2023

This formula includes teams without a new head coach, teams that have missed the playoffs in the last two years, and teams that haven't been featured on the show in the past decade. While the Jets, Saints, and Bears have made their reluctance known, it seems the Commanders would be open to the assignment. The league, however, may prefer to delay the decision until after the sale of the Commanders' team is finalized, leaving room for the possibility of an in-season alternative.

The NFL approached the Detroit Lions to run it back

In their search for a willing participant, the league has approached various other teams, including the Detroit Lions, who declined the opportunity. Personally, I would LOVE to see the Lions on Hard Knocks again in 2023, but it it not in the cards.

Bottom Line – Jets Take Center Stage (Potentially)

The NFL's rumored selection of the New York Jets as the Hard Knocks team for 2023 has sparked excitement and speculation among fans and pundits. While the Jets have expressed their lack of interest in the show, their potential involvement adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming season. If chosen, the Jets would become the focal point of the series, allowing viewers unprecedented access to the team's preparations and inner workings. Whether this opportunity brings forth positive exposure or presents challenges for the Jets remains to be seen. Nonetheless, the decision is eagerly awaited by NFL enthusiasts and promises to provide captivating content for football fans around the world.