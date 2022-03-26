Rumor suggests Detroit Lions could make surprise decision with No. 2 overall pick

What will the Detroit Lions do with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

For a long time, it seemed like a no-brainer for the Lions to select Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 but most now seem to believe that Hutchinson will go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So, if Hutchinson is off the board when the Lions are on the clock, which direction do they go?

Well, according to a recent report from Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, he thinks there is a strong possibility that the Lions will select QB Malik Willis but there is also a possibility they make a surprise decision.

Kyed says a league source raised the possibility that the Lions select an offensive lineman at No. 2 if Hutchinson is off the board.

From Pro Football Focus:

I’ve been saying this for nearly a month now, but I still think there’s a strong possibility that it will be Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. If it’s not, however, then I wouldn’t write off the possibility of the Lions taking an offensive lineman — whether that’s Ikem Ekwonu or Evan Neal. A league source I spoke to recently raised that possibility.

Yes, the Lions just took Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and they still have Taylor Decker at left tackle. Nonetheless, Ekwonu and Neal both have the ability to play guard in the interim, and they could slide over to offensive tackle once Decker, who will be 29 years old this season, parts with the team.

I personally hadn’t thought of it as a possibility, and I can see an edge defender, such as Walker or Kayvon Thibodeaux, being selected because it’s a bigger need. Nevertheless, there are people in the league who believe Detroit could take a lineman second overall.