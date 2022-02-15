NFL Draft expert weighs in on Detroit Lions selecting QB Malik Willis at No. 2

What will the Detroit Lions do with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Prior to Senior Bowl week, that belief by most is that the Lions would take either Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux and not look back as they absolutely need a player to rush the passer.

But during Senior Bowl week down in Mobile, Alabama, quarterback Malik Willis, who we have been hyping up for well over a year now, tore it up and now the mainstream media is talking about him being a potential top 10 pick.

In fact, there are actually some local writers who believe the Lions could take Willis at No. 2. (Personally, I think that has zero chance of happening).

During a recent interview with Mike Payton, NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler was asked about Willis and the scenario outlined above.

Here is what Brugler had to say about the Lions potentially selecting Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick over Hutchinson or Thibodeaux.

“I think the hype is mostly media driven by those who hadn’t studied Willis yet. Because while I think he did well throughout Senior Bowl week, he didn’t do anything at the Senior Bowl that we didn’t already know. We know he has dynamic athleticism and outstanding velocity – those are the main selling points with him. However, NFL teams still have question marks (pocket presence, post-snap reads, field vision, etc.) that make him a tough projection. Willis has the potential to be the best quarterback in this draft, there is no question. I would love to draft and develop him because he has so much talent. But there are areas of concern that make it a difficult when talking about where teams feel confident drafting him. If you’re going to draft him No. 2 overall, you better be convinced that he is going to eventually be a top-12 quarterback in the NFL and someone who routinely leads you to the playoffs.”