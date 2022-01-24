Rumor suggests Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn’s fate with Denver Broncos

As you have likely heard by now, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has interviewed with the Denver Broncos with the hopes of filling their head coach vacancy.

Well, according to a rumor from Benjamin Allbright, he believes that the Broncos have 3 finalists for the head coaching position and they are Dan Quinn, Jonathan Gannon, and Nathanial Hackett.

If this rumor is true, Glenn will almost certainly be the defensive coordinator for the Lions again in 2022 and that is a good thing.