Rumor Suggests Detroit Lions Mostly Ignored Offensive Lineman at NFL Scouting Combine

As the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine concludes, a surprising story unfolds regarding the Detroit Lions and their draft preparation strategy. With the potential free agency departures of starting guards Jonah Jackson and Graham Glasgow, many anticipated that Lions’ GM Brad Holmes and his staff would focus on evaluating the offensive line prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine. Contrary to these expectations, Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports reports a lack of engagement between the Lions and offensive line talent at the combine.

Detroit Lions Mostly Ignored Offensive Lineman

According to Payton, the Lions seemed to overlook offensive linemen, a critical area of need for the team.

“I talked to 10 offensive lineman on Friday that I thought the Lions would probably have some interest in and would be in spots that they could take them and not one of them had a formal meeting with the Lions this week. There’s obviously a lot more than 10 there, but when you talk to 10 guys in a row and they all say no, that’s something,” he reported.

This revelation suggests that the Lions’ Scouting Combine strategy may not align with the perceived gaps in their roster.

Skepticism Warranted

However, it’s important to approach this report with caution for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Payton’s selection of offensive linemen and the Lions’ actual interest could significantly differ. The team’s draft strategy and priorities, closely held secrets within the organization, may not reflect external expectations. Secondly, the reliability of information from NFL Combine prospects can vary, especially when shared with lesser-known media outlets.

The Bottom Line

While the report from AtoZ Sports offers an intriguing peek into the Detroit Lions‘ activities at the combine, it serves as a reminder of the intricate dance of misinformation and strategy that precedes the NFL Draft. The true intentions of the Lions regarding their draft strategy and how they plan to address their offensive line will become clearer as the draft approaches. This speculation adds an additional layer of intrigue to the draft preparations, emphasizing the unpredictable and secretive nature of team strategies in the lead-up to one of the NFL’s most significant annual events.