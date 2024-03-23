Ryan Kreidler does not hold back after being cut by Detroit Tigers

Ryan Kreidler does not hold back after being sent to Toledo

Detroit Tigers INF Ryan Kreidler, who is 26, expressed his disappointment after being optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Thursday’s Spring Training game. Despite his strong performance on both offense and defense throughout spring training, Kreidler felt he deserved a spot on the Opening Day roster. He acknowledged his frustration but emphasized the importance of continuing to play hard and staying ready for when the right time comes to join the big leagues.

What Did Ryan Kreidler Say?

“I think I should have made the team,” Kreidler said Friday morning, “but it’s out of my control. That’s the attitude you have to have as a player, that you should make every team, and I do. I think I belong in the big leagues, and I think I’ll be there when the time is right. All I can do is keep playing hard.”

“It was just the classic: The way the roster was constructed, there wasn’t really a fit for me,” Kreidler said. “Hard to hear as a player, but I understand the reasoning. That’s never what you want to hear, though. I’m not going to say I’m not frustrated with it, but at the end of the day, it’s not my decision and not really in my control. I’m just going to do what I can and keep playing.”

The Big Picture: Navigating the Challenges of Roster Decisions

The demotion of Ryan Kreidler highlights the complexities of roster construction and the tough decisions that teams face during spring training. Kreidler’s situation underscores the reality that even strong performances may not guarantee a spot on the Opening Day roster due to various strategic considerations. It also serves as a reminder of the resilience and determination required from players as they navigate the ups and downs of a professional baseball career.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Ryan Kreidler, the Detroit Tigers‘ top defensive infielder, was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Kreidler believes he should have made the Opening Day roster based on his spring training performance. Despite his disappointment, he remains focused on playing hard and waiting for his opportunity in the big leagues.

The Bottom Line – A Test of Resilience and Determination

Ryan Kreidler’s journey to Toledo is a testament to the unpredictable nature of baseball and the challenges players face in securing their place in the major leagues. His response to the setback reflects a commendable level of maturity and professionalism, qualities that will undoubtedly serve him well as he continues to strive for his rightful spot with the Detroit Tigers.