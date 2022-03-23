Saddiq Bey sets Detroit Pistons single-season record during win over Hawks [Video]

He did it!

The Detroit Pistons have a new single-season record holder for 3-pointers made and his name is Saddiq Bey.

On Wednesday night, Bey knocked down his 192nd 3-pointer of the 2021-22 season, to pass Allan Houston on the Pistons’ all-time list.

Jerami Grant scored 21 points and Cade Cunningham dropped in 17 of his own to lead the Pistons to a 122-101 blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Bey had 10 points on his record-setting night at Little Caesars Arena.