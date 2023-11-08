Scary Photos emerge from Detroit Lions Monster Bash.

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

If you have followed along with Detroit Sports Nation over the years, we have always made sure to hunt down as many photos as we could from the Detroit Lion‘s annual Halloween party, which was always hosted by Matthew Stafford. But, since Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, the team party has not taken place (at least not officially), and it has been difficult to find photos. That changed this year as Romeo Okwara hosted the Detroit Lions Monster Bash.

On Wednesday, GQ released an article that featured a bunch of photos that Romeo Okwara took during this year's party. Below is a sample of those photos. Make sure to click here to see the full gallery.

*All Photos via Romeo Okwara

The Detroit Lions Are Looking Scary. Their Halloween “Monster Bash” Was Even Scarier
Linemen Broderick Martin and Levi Onwuzurike.
  • Tight end Brock Wright with your friendly neighborhood kicker Michael Badgley.
  • Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez with a friend.
  • Linebacker Jalen ReevesMaybin would like to suck your blood.
  • James Houston linebacker by day caped crusader by night.
  • Ancient Anthony Pittman.
  • Jonah Jackson and Jack Campbell
