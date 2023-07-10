Scott Harris explains Detroit Tigers MLB Draft Day 1 decisions

Day 1 of the 2023 MLB Draft is officially a wrap, and Scott Harris has made his first three picks since being hired by the Detroit Tigers to be their President of Baseball Operations. Following those picks, Harris spoke to the media and explained why he went the route he did.

Tigers select OF Max Clark with No. 3 pick

Tigers select SS/2B Kevin McGonigle with No. 37 pick

Tigers select 2B Max Anderson with No. 45 pick

Scott Harris explains his 2023 MLB Draft Day 1 decisions

The Tigers selected a trio of position players with their first three picks in the draft, and Harris told reporters that all three fit what the organization is looking for.

“We carried the theme that I've been talking about since the day I got into this organization into this draft,” Harris said afterward. “I think with the three picks that we just made, we believe in the hit tool for all three of them. We believe in their decision-making at the plate. We believe in their ability to make adjustments to what the pitchers are doing to them. And we believe in the adjustability of their swings. We've seen them make adjustments throughout their seasons that gave us greater conviction that they will be able to adjust to the pitching that they're going to find in pro ball.”

Bottom Line: The Tigers attacked hitters with early picks

When you look up and down the Tigers' current roster, there is no doubt about it that they absolutely must obtain some players who can hit for both average and power. By adding Clark, McGonigle, and Anderson to their organization, the hope is that all three will eventually produce at the Major League Level. That being said, prospects are a dime a dozen, and it is unlikely that more than one of those players will end up being an everyday MLB player.