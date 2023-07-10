Detroit Tigers shock the experts by selecting Max Clark at No. 3

The Detroit Tigers have made their first selection in the 2023 MLB Draft, and the pick is Franklin (Ind.) Community High School outfielder, Max Clark.

Taking it to the Max.



With the third pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft, the Detroit Tigers select OF Max Clark. pic.twitter.com/DcNQVGvtTe — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 9, 2023

Tigers select Max Clark at No. 3

Clark emerged as a prominent high school prospect nationwide and the most exceptional prep talent hailing from Indiana when he joined the current year's Draft. As an outfielder, he wields a formidable left-handed swing, consistently delivering line drives spanning the gaps. According to MLB Pipeline, there is a projection that Clark could potentially evolve into a significant home run threat, surpassing the 20 mark, once he reaches the Majors.

Bottom Line: The Tigers shocked the experts by selecting Clark

Heading into the draft, the consensus was that the Tigers would select the best college bat available. In fact, just hours before the draft, Lynn Henning tweeted out that the Tigers were likely to land OF Dylan Crews at No. 3. Obviously, that did not happen.