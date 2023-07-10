Detroit Tigers fans have a lukewarm response to Scott Harris’ 2023 Draft pick Max Clark

The Detroit Tigers entered this year's MLB Draft with good positioning, holding the third overall pick in what would be general manager Scott Harris‘ first selection since taking over from the maligned Al Avila last year. And he selected outfielder Max Clark, a high school outfielder who underwent a private workout at Comerica Park earlier in the month.

Max Clark is Detroit's 2023 Round 1 pick

The left-handed Clark hails from Franklin (Ind.) Community High School and has been projected by MLB Pipeline to potentially one day become a threat to hit 20 long balls a season.

The fans didn't exactly take kindly to the news

Fans immediately began reacting to the selection, and the overwhelming majority of the reactions were not exactly the most positive, considering who was still available for the Tigers to draft, combined with Clark's young age.

Take a look at a sampling of some of the harsher reactions, and let us know if you think they're justified.

Bottom Line

Regardless of how the fans feel, Harris clearly felt that Clark was the correct piece for the Tigers to take at this point in their rebuilding process.

We're looking forward to eventually seeing him don the Old English D and see what he can do at the MLB level after he continues his development.