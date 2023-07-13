Scott Harris explains why he still believes in Javier Baez

During a recent interview, Scott Harris, the president of baseball operations for the Detroit Tigers, expressed his belief in the progress and potential of Javier Baez under the guidance of the team's new hitting department, led by manager A.J. Hinch.

Scott Harris commends Baez for his dedication

In an interview on 97.1 The Ticket, Harris praised Baez's commitment to making adjustments and maximizing his abilities with the help of the Tigers' hitting coaches. Harris emphasized the importance of the relationship between Baez and the coaching staff, seeing it as a crucial step towards recapturing the level of performance he witnessed during his time with the Chicago Cubs. He commended Baez's competitiveness and dedication to getting the most out of his talent.

“He’s really taken a liking to our hitting coaches. They have been working with him in the cage on some adjustments that we feel like can get his barrel into the zone a little bit quicker and help him handle all pitch types better than he has so far,” Harris said Thursday on 97.1 The Ticket. “Javy is as competitive as it gets. He wants to make those adjustments and he wants to get the absolute most out of his ability more than anybody that is watching him.”

“I’ve been pleased with the work, I’ve been pleased with the relationship that he has with the hitting coaches and I think that is the first step toward recapturing the performance that I personally saw when I was with the Cubs with Javy,” said Harris. “The work is often a leading indicator to performance, and the work is good right now.”

Key Points

Harris expresses his belief in Baez's progress under the team's new hitting department.

Harris emphasizes Baez's commitment to making adjustments and maximizing his potential with the help of the Tigers' hitting coaches.

The relationship between Baez and the coaching staff is seen as a crucial factor in his development and the potential to regain his peak performance.

Bottom Line – The Promise of Progress

Scott Harris' belief in the progress and potential of Javier Baez signals a promising future for the Detroit Tigers lineup. While Baez is embracing adjustments and benefiting from the guidance of the Tigers' hitting coaches, the hope is that his hitting comes around and that he can get back to being the player he was with the Cubs (minus the strikeouts, of course).