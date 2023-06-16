Detroit Lions running backs coach Scottie Montgomery recently expressed his admiration for the team's formidable running duo consisting of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. While David Montgomery did not participate in a significant portion of the media-open practices, the coaching staff is pleased with his grasp of Ben Johnson‘s playbook.

Key Points

Running backs coach Scottie Montgomery praises the Lions' running duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

David Montgomery's understanding of the playbook is commendable, despite his limited practice participation.

Both players demonstrate professionalism and adaptability in their approach to the game.

The contrasting skill sets of Gibbs and Montgomery offer a unique dynamic to the Lions' offense.

Observing the utilization of a two-running back system during training camp will be intriguing.

Scottie Montgomery breaks down Detroit Lions' dynamic duo

Scottie Montgomery commended both players for their contrasting skill sets and their ability to adapt to the playbook, highlighting their professionalism and dedication to the game.

“Good contrast, you know,” Montgomery said. “Of course, two different types of skill sets. Really impressed with the way they've taken to the playbook. I think that speaks volumes about their level of professionalism. We knew that David would have that just with his history.”

The coach added that a lot has already been put on the plate of Gibbs, even though he is a rookie.

“Now, seeing Jah come in with that same level of professionalism,” Montgomery added. “I kind of knew that he would have it because of his history over the last few years as well. But overall, mentally, two thumbs up. Physically, both flashed what we thought they could do. I thought Jah really started to come on there at the end, just with the overall understanding of what we wanted him to do in the offense.”

The Bottom Line – A Dual Threat to Watch

The Detroit Lions have a promising running back tandem in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Scottie Montgomery's praise for their professionalism and grasp of the playbook instills confidence in their abilities. With their contrasting styles, the Lions have the opportunity to create a dynamic offense that keeps opposing defenses on their toes. As the team prepares for the upcoming season, the deployment of a two-running back system will add an exciting element to the Lions' game plan.