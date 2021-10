Heading into Week 5 of the 2021 season, Seattle Seahawks had played in 148 consecutive games (149 including Week 5), which was the 6th longest streak for QBs in NFL history.

Unfortunately, that streak has come to an end as the Seahawks have decided to place Wilson on injured reserve with an injured finger.

We wish Wilson a speedy recovery.

