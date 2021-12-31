Seattle Seahawks release final Injury Report for matchup vs. Detroit Lions

It has been a disappointing season so far for the Seattle Seahawks as they sit at 5-10 with just two games remaining on their regular-season schedule.
On Sunday, the Seahawks will host a scrappy Detroit Lions team who will be looking to pick up their third win of the season.
Here is the Seahawks’ final Week 17 Injury Report:
Here’s the Seahawks’ final injury report with today’s participation. Alex Collins didn’t practice after he was limited the last two days. He’s questionable for Sunday vs. Detroit. Expect Rashaad Penny to start again either way, but Collins’ availability impacts the rotation. pic.twitter.com/DQWMP4ar9s
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 31, 2021
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings