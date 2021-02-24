Sheila Ford Hamp drops interesting ‘nugget’ about how she became owner of the Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

Sheila Ford Hamp is currently in her first full offseason as principal owner of the Detroit Lions and according to those in the know, she is doing everything she can to be involved and to continue learning about the inner workings of an NFL franchise.

When Sheila was named as the next Lions owner back in June of 2020, some were surprised, while others knew it was in the works.

But how did Sheila get the job?

Well, according to Sheila, she was voted by the rest of the family to take over ownership and that led to her 5-year apprentice under her mother, Martha Ford.

“I felt like I had a tutor that I could learn from,” Sheila said.

Interesting nugget from Sheila Ford Hamp. She said she was voted by the rest of the family to take over ownership and that led to her five-year apprenticeship under her mother. "I felt like I had a tutor that I could learn from." — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) February 24, 2021