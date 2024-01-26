Sherrone Moore releases statement after being named Michigan Football coach

On Friday night, Michigan football officially hired its 21st head coach, as Sherrone Moore has been selected to replace former head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is now leading the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore, who has been integral to the team's recent success as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, shared his thoughts and vision upon his promotion.

Sherrone Moore Expresses Gratitude

Moore expressed deep gratitude to Jim Harbaugh for his mentorship and support, which significantly contributed to his development as a coach. He also extended his thanks to Athletic Director Warde Manuel, President Santa Ono, and the Board of Regents for their faith and trust in his leadership capabilities.

“I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for the faith that he has displayed in me over the past six years and for supporting my growth as a football coach during that time,” said Moore. “Thanks to Athletic Director Warde Manuel for putting his faith and trust in me to be the next leader of this football program. I also want to thank President Santa Ono and members of the Board of Regents for believing in me as well. I am excited to reward that belief and trust as the program’s next leader.“

Worth the Wait

Highlighting his readiness for the role, Moore added that he has been preparing for this opportunity.

“I have been preparing my entire coaching career for this opportunity and I can’t think of a better place to be head coach than at the University of Michigan,” added Moore. “We will do everything each day as a TEAM to continue the legacy of championship football that has been played at Michigan for the past 144 years.“

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Gratitude and Acknowledgment: Sherrone Moore expresses gratitude to Jim Harbaugh, Athletic Director Warde Manuel, President Santa Ono, and the Board of Regents for their support and trust in naming him as the new head coach of Michigan Football. Commitment to Excellence: Moore emphasizes his readiness for the head coach role, committing to uphold the 144-year legacy of Michigan Football by maintaining high standards on and off the field, including academic and community excellence. Vision for the Team's Future: Moore outlines his vision for Michigan Football under his leadership, focusing on building a smart, tough, and enthusiastic team that embodies a passion for the game, the winged helmet, and team camaraderie.

Bottom Line: The Future is Bright

Moore concluded his statement with excitement about the future, expressing his eagerness to work in his new role alongside the players, coaches, and staff.

“Our standards will not change. We will be a smart, tough, dependable, relentless, and enthusiastic championship-level team that loves football and plays with passion for the game, the winged helmet and each other. We will also continue to achieve excellence off the field, in the classroom and in our communities. I am excited to start working in this new role with our players, coaches and staff.”