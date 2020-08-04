Shirtless Jamie Samuelsen pulls a Jim Harbaugh, walks into Valenti and Foster show [Video]

Jamie Samuelsen may be gone from this earth physically, but the impact he made on the people he came in contact with, and even the ones who just had the opportunity to hear his voice, will live on forever.

Here is a flashback video we thought you would enjoy when Mike Valenti of 97.1 The Ticket was talking to Bob Wojnowski during their daily “cross-talk” while mocking Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for taking his shirt off at a football camp.

Watch as Valenti is doing his thing (mocking Harbaugh) as Jamie comes walking into the studio…shirtless.

Just watch Valenti’s reaction and listen to what he says about Jamie.

Samuelsen was truly one of a kind and he will be missed.