Sid Wagner: The Detroit Lions’ first draft pick in franchise history

Sid Wagner will always hold a special place in Detroit Lions history as the team's first-ever draft pick. Wagner, a standout offensive lineman from Michigan State, was selected in the first round of the 1936 NFL Draft, which was the first draft in league history. Although Wagner played in only five games in his rookie season, he quickly proved himself to be a valuable asset to the Lions' lineup. Though he played left guard for the Lions, Wagner was only 5-11, 192 pounds!

During the 1936 season, Lions coach Potsy Clark made several changes to his starting lineup, including promoting Wagner to the starting position at left guard. Wagner played in all eleven games in both the 1937 and 1938 seasons. Wagner's commitment to excellence and his role in establishing the Lions as a competitive force in the league make him an important figure in the team's history.

Wagner's Impact on Lions' franchise History

Wagner's selection as the Lions' first-ever draft pick marked a significant moment in NFL history. The 1936 draft was the first time that professional football teams had the opportunity to select players in a formalized process, and Wagner's selection helped set the stage for the draft system that still exists today. Wagner's consistent performance on the field and his role in helping to establish the Lions as a competitive force in the league also make him an important figure in the history of the team and the NFL as a whole.

Though Wagner only played for the Lions for three seasons, he certainly made an impact. In fact, once he took over as starting LG, he remained there until he decided to retire in 1939. When Wagner announced his retirement from football, he reportedly told reporters that he intended to “devote all of his time to a promising career as an engineer.”