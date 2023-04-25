As you know, the Detroit Lions may have lost Jamaal Williams to free agency, as he recently signed a multi-year deal to play with the New Orleans Saints, but GM Brad Holmes did not skip a beat by immediately signing former Bears RB David Montgomery, which is a definite upgrade. Now, according to a rumor floating around from WalterFootball.com, the Lions have taken multiple calls from teams interested in trading for RB D'Andre Swift.

Key Points

Multiple teams have contacted the Detroit Lions about potentially trading for RB D'Andre Swift, according to a report from WalterFootball.com.

Swift has played well for the Lions when on the field, but his availability has been lacking due to injuries.

Since Swift is in the last year of his contract and may not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Lions, they should consider any trade offers for the fourth-year pro.

2023 NFL Draft Rumor: Detroit Lions to trade D'Andre Swift?

According to a report from WalterFootball.com, multiple teams have contacted the Lions about potentially trading for Swift.

“In every NFL draft, some veteran players are shopped around and teams are making calls trying to acquire a veteran. One player to watch this year is Lions running back D'Andre Swift. Teams have been calling Detroit to see if Swift is available after the franchise signed David Montgomery in free agency. Swift has played really well for Detroit when on the field, but has had a hard time staying healthy. Swift is in the last year of his contract, so teams probably won't be willing to give up anything more than a mid-round pick. Swift will be an interesting player to monitor because some teams are interested in making a deal for the fourth-year pro.”

Bottom Line: Lions should consider moving on from Swift

There is a saying in sports (and in life) that “the best ability is availability”, and Swift's availability in the NFL has been lacking since he was drafted by the Lions. Because of his inability to stay on the field, it would be extremely surprising if the Lions eventually picked up his fifth-year option, which means they should certainly consider any trade offers.