Source says Michigan’s Mike McDonald has NOT been offered the Ravens DC job

Earlier today, a report surfaced from Chris Balas of The Wolverine that Michigan DC Mike Macdonald is expected to leave the Wolverines to take the job as defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

Balas noted that “barring a change of heart or an 11th-hour event,” Macdonald will be the Ravens’ next defensive coordinator.

According to a source of Detroit Sports Nation, Macdonald has not yet been offered the defensive coordinator position by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, but if he is, he would accept.

Could Macdonald be on the verge of returning to the Ravens? Yes. Has been officially offered the job? As of this moment, that answer is no.

All of this being said, I personally expect for the Ravens to offer their defensive coordinator position to Macdonald in the coming day and I expect for Macdonald to accept the offer as his plan is to be DC in the NFL.