Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Spencer Torkelson deserves apology from Major League Baseball

Spencer Torkelson deserves apology: When you watch this video, you will agree!

W.G. Brady

Spencer Torkelson deserves apology from Major League Baseball

Being a hitter in the major leagues is never a walk in the park, especially when the best pitchers are throwing a slew of enigmatic pitches your way. But the challenges become almost insurmountable when the game's referees, the umpires, continually err in their judgment. The latest victim of this string of professional blunders? Spencer Torkelson of the Detroit Tigers.

Inside The Article
Spencer Torkelson deserves apology from Major League BaseballA Wider Strike Zone for Tork?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – A Swing, A Miss, and Not Always the Player's Fault
Spencer Torkelson deserves apology Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera A.J. Hinch Jordan Lyles

A Wider Strike Zone for Tork?

The first baseman has repeatedly been at the receiving end of dubious decisions this season. While a pitcher’s talent can be a justifiable reason for a hitter's difficulty, umpires' incorrect calls shouldn't be adding to the challenge.

Read More

Kerry Carpenter walk-off

Detroit Tigers' Young Talents of Greene, Carpenter, and Torkelson Pave the Way for Promising Future

Boston Red Sox honor Miguel Cabrera with unique retirement gift
4 Detroit Tigers Prospects Included In MLB Pipeline Top 100 Rankings

Check out this video from @CodifyBaseball showing a bunch of awful strike calls against Torkelson so far this year.

According to Aram Leighton, Torkelson has had 34 called strikes outside of the zone this year already. For reference, he had 19 calls against him during the entire 2022 season.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Spencer Torkelson, a key player for the Detroit Tigers, faces a recurring challenge: inconsistent umpire calls that affect his game.
  2. Despite facing the best pitchers in Major League Baseball, Torkelson's bigger hurdle seems to be the frequent incorrect decisions against him.
  3. These continual oversights in umpiring not only affect individual games but could potentially influence the trajectory of emerging players' careers in MLB.
Spencer Torkelson Detroit Tigers Jordan Lyles

Bottom Line – A Swing, A Miss, and Not Always the Player's Fault

The beauty of baseball lies in its unpredictability. A swing and a miss can be a result of many factors – a great pitch, a momentary lapse, or just sheer bad luck. But when it's due to a glaring oversight from those meant to uphold the game's fairness, it leaves a sour taste. Spencer Torkelson might be a shining star for the Detroit Tigers, but even stars can be eclipsed by shadows not of their making.

Major League Baseball owes it to its players, fans, and the game itself to ensure that its umpires are as top-notch as the athletes on the field. And yes, perhaps starting with a heartfelt apology to Torkelson wouldn't be amiss. (Obviously, that apology will never happen)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?