Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson must have been reading Detroit Sports Nation this morning, because he now knows about the photo which shows a suspicious substance on Kansas City Royals pitcher Jordan Lyles‘ left wrist during Monday's game. Rather than just letting it go, Torkelson decided to put Lyles on blast prior to Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Spencer Torkelson puts Royals pitcher Jordan Lyles on BLAST for cheating

Prior to Tuesday's game, Torkelson acknowledged its presence and expressed frustration.

“Yeah, there's definitely something there,” Torkelson said before Tuesday's game. “But that hasn't gone away. Guys are still doing that. He just happened to not get caught. There's nothing we can do about it now. It's like, if you can do it and not get caught, I guess more power to him.”

“They do check,” Torkelson said. “I don't know how they missed it.”

Then Torkelson really went all in on Lyles by reminding the baseball world of Lyles record so far this season!

“He's 1-11,” Torkelson said. “You can have it. Take it.”

Key Points

Torkelson comments on Lyles' suspicious left wrist substance after a game against the Tigers.

MLB has been monitoring pitchers for foreign substance use since June 2021.

Torkelson points out that Lyles' performance and 1-11 record this season may overshadow any substance-related advantage.

Bottom Line – Speaking Out on Fair Play

Say what you want about Torkelson's batting average this season (overrated stat), but you cannot say that he is not willing to speak his mind when he feels like the other team is cheating! It is going to be interesting to see what Lyles has to say about what was on his wrist last night. Will he own up, or will he deny it?