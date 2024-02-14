Spencer Torkelson ticks off family by rooting for Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson may have grown up rooting for the San Francisco 49ers, but that was not the case when the 49ers hosted the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. During a recent appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, Torkelson revealed that he attended an NFC Championship Game party with a bunch of family and friends who were supporting the 49ers. Torkelson said he upset his family because he was wearing a Jared Goff jersey and rooting for the Lions.

Rooting for the Lions

Goff may have grown up as a fan of the 49ers, but when the Lions took on the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, he was rooting for the Honolulu blue and silver

“The last game they played was against my all-time favorite team the 49ers and I had a lot of family members not really happy with me because I was watching the game in a Goff jersey rooting for Detroit,” Torkelson said.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Tigers slugger Spencer Torlkelson grew up as a fan of the San Francisco 49ers. While attending a party with a bunch of 49ers fans, Torkelson upset his family by wearing a Jared Goff Detroit Lions jersey. The Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Detroit Pistons, and Detroit Red Wings players all support each other.

Local Teams Supporting Each Other

One thing that is awesome about the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Detroit Pistons, and Detroit Red Wings is that the players all support each other. Even though most of the players on each team are from somewhere other than Michigan, once they play for a Detroit franchise, they become part of a bigger family.