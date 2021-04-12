Steve Yzerman comments on future of Jeff Blashill with Detroit Red Wings

Sharing is caring!

On Monday, the NHL Trade Deadline came and went and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman pulled off a last-second deal that sent F Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals for what, on paper, looks to be a haul.

After the deadline passed, Yzerman spoke to the media and he was asked about the future of head coach Jeff Blashill and he was noncommittal, saying he and Blashill would discuss it after the season.

Nation, do you think Yzerman should move on from Blashill following the season?

Asked about Blashill's future, all Yzerman would say is that he and Jeff would sit and discuss it after the season. #LGRW — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) April 12, 2021