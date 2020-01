Up to this point, it has been an extremely difficult season for the Detroit Red Wings and there are not many signs of that changing anytime soon.

That being said, prior to the 2019-2020 season, the Red Wings hired Steve Yzerman to take over as general manager and there are high hopes that he can make the right moves and eventually bring another Stanley Cup to the Motor City.

Yzerman recently sat down with Ken Kal for a midseason conversation on the state of the Detroit Red Wings.

Check it out.