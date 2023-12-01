Steve Yzerman says Red Wings are focused on a playoff spot, not ‘what the draft odds are'

The Detroit Red Wings are setting their sights high this season, with a clear focus on clinching a playoff spot. The team's recent strategic move, signing future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane, underscores their commitment to this goal. General Manager Steve Yzerman, in his recent interaction with the media, reinforced the team's shift in focus from rebuilding to actively contending for the playoffs.

Patrick Kane's Strategic Signing

Yzerman's confidence in the Red Wings' playoff potential was already strong even before acquiring Kane. The signing of Kane to a one-year, prorated $2.75 million contract is aimed at bolstering the team's offensive capabilities. Yzerman believes that with a healthy roster and reliable goaltending, the Red Wings have a solid chance of staying competitive in their conference and division.

“I have some reason to believe, prior to signing Patrick Kane, that we’re going to hang around if we’re healthy and if our goaltending holds up, I think we can compete for a playoff spot,” general manager Steve Yzerman said Wednesday after signing Kane to a one-year, prorated $2.75 million contract. “You look at our conference and our division, it goes for every team, if you stay healthy and your goaltending is good, you’re going to stay in the mix. We think we have a chance to be in the mix and a healthy Patrick Kane gives us a better chance.

“We’re at that point, and maybe it started somewhere last year, where we’re not looking at what the draft odds are, we’re trying to see if we can’t stay in the hunt a little bit. We were close to it last year at the (trade) deadline but fell off. Today, we’re hoping we can hang in the hunt and if anything become a better hockey team.”

Bottom Line: Push for the Playoffs

The Red Wings' decision to sign Patrick Kane and refocus their efforts on playoff contention marks a significant change in their strategy. This approach, reflecting a blend of immediate competitive drive and strategic planning, positions the Red Wings as a team to watch in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. As they integrate Kane into their lineup and gear up for the upcoming games, the Red Wings are poised to prove that they are not just participants in the league, but serious contenders.