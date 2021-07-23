Swedish defenseman Simon Edvinsson ‘proud’ to be drafted by Red Wings

Sharing is caring!

The Red Wings went back to mining for Swedish defensive gold in the 2021 NHL Draft, selecting towering blue liner Simon Edvinsson with the 6th overall pick.

Of course, the Red Wings just so happen to have a rich history with Swedish players, particularly on the back end with the likes of Nicklas Lidstrom and Niklas Kronwall. He’s also drawn comparisons to another Swedish defenseman by the name of Victor Hedman – you know, the Norris Trophy winner whom Yzerman locked up to a massive extension during his time in Tampa Bay.

Needless to say, when the Red Wings came calling, Edvinsson was excited.

“When Detroit said my name it was an unbelievable feeling,” Edvinsson said. “I’m just proud of being here – to be a part of the original six, to be a part of the fans, everything. It’s unbelievable.”

“I’m a skating defenseman and I like having the puck…I like giving the team a good effort on the ice. I’m a big playing defenseman.”

Hailing from Sweden, it’s understandable that Edvinsson is a fan of Lidstrom.

“I’ve never met him, but I watched when he played and a lot of videos of him,” he said. “I’m a great fans of him and heard all of the stories.”

– – Quotes via Detroit Red Wings Link – –