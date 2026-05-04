Tarik Skubal Opens Up About Unexpected Surgery

Tarik Skubal did not try to dress it up.

He did not spin it, soften it, or hide behind clichés.

“It sucks,” Skubal said via the Detroit Free Press.

That was his immediate reaction after learning he would need elbow surgery, a moment that abruptly changed the course of his season and forced the Detroit Tigers ace off the mound indefinitely.

The Tarik Skubal injury update is not just about the procedure. It is about the unknown.

“Whatever the timeline is, I don’t have one,” Skubal said. “I don’t think it’s fair to probably guess and create one right now.”

For a pitcher who has built his career on routine and preparation, that lack of clarity adds another layer to the challenge.

There is no firm return date. No roadmap to circle on the calendar. Just the process.

A Season Long Issue Finally Comes to the Surface

Skubal made it clear this was not something that appeared overnight.

“The thing in Atlanta just happened to be – it’s hard to hide from the camera when you’re on the mound,” Skubal said, “so I didn’t have time to fix it. Sometimes, I can do it in the dugout when there are no cameras. This is something I’ve been dealing with all season.”

That moment on the mound was simply the first time everyone else saw what he had been managing behind the scenes.

The Moment Everything Changed

Up until recently, Skubal believed the issue was trending in the right direction.

“I’ve been dealing with some stuff, but I thought it was progressing and getting better,” he said.

Then something shifted.

“Yesterday, I had something [during catch play] that was different than what I had been dealing with. I wasn’t very comfortable pitching today, so that led to getting the scan and seeing what’s going on – and then making the decision to get surgery as soon as possible so I can be back as soon as possible.”

That decision came quickly, but it was necessary.

Finding Clarity in the Setback

Even in the middle of the setback, Skubal found something valuable.

“It’s good to get an answer, honestly,” he said.

For a pitcher searching for consistency in how his arm felt, having a diagnosis brought a level of certainty, even if it came with difficult news.

Confidence in the Comeback

If there is one thing Skubal made clear, it is this.

He is not questioning who he will be when he returns.

“I’m going to come back and be the same guy,” Skubal said. “I’m not worried about that. Unfortunately, I’ve had two arm injuries before – and I think I’ve come back pretty well from those. I’ll come back and try to be the same version of myself.”

That belief is rooted in experience.

Perspective on the Surgery Itself

Skubal also shared how he views the procedure, keeping it simple and grounded.

“From my understanding, you just go take it out,” he said. “I think the length of the rehab is probably just getting your spring training buildup again, getting your volume up. But the procedure itself, I think, is pretty simple as far as what’s been explained. I’m not a doctor, but I’m not too worried about it.”

It is not fear driving him.

It is patience.