Lions Rookie Keith Abney Shares Emotional Draft Moment

The Detroit Lions may have found one of the biggest steals of the 2026 NFL Draft.

While much of the attention has centered on early-round picks, fifth-round selection Keith Abney is already turning heads with both his mindset and his versatility. And if you ask him, there is no better place for his NFL journey to begin.

Detroit Lions rookie embracing opportunity

For Abney, getting drafted by Detroit was more than just a career milestone. It was personal.

“Man, the wait don’t even matter, man. I’m just, I’m glad to be a Lion,” Abney said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “It means everything. A great program, great culture, great coaches, great people around. I’m just blessed to be here. I’m feeling all the emotions, man. Dropped a couple of tears. It is a dream come true.”

That kind of emotion speaks to how much the moment meant.

Now, the focus shifts to what comes next.

Keith Abney brings versatility to Detroit Lions secondary

One of the biggest reasons the Lions were drawn to Abney is his ability to play multiple positions in the defensive backfield.

At Arizona State, he primarily lined up on the outside, but his experience goes far beyond that.

“I’m willing to play anything. I view myself as very versatile,” Abney explained. “I just never got to play nickel at ASU, just because of just the depth we had. I was actually the starting nickel going into my sophomore year, and then I had a guy on the outside transfer out, so I had to move back to the outside. And then this year, we had a couple of injuries, so I had to just stay outside so we can get elite play on the outside.”

He made it clear that he is comfortable anywhere in the secondary.

“But it’s been a couple of times (where) coach said, like, ‘Hey, if he goes down, you got to go in.’ So, I know all the positions on the back end, and I have no problem playing inside or outside.”

That flexibility could allow him to contribute right away.

Production and instincts stand out

Abney’s college production backs up the confidence.

Over three seasons at Arizona State, he recorded six interceptions. His 2025 campaign was particularly strong, as he tied for the team lead with two interceptions and added two forced fumbles.

He also led all Sun Devils defenders with 12 passes defensed.

Those numbers, combined with his physical style, helped him earn first-team All-Big 12 honors and an 86.3 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Still, Abney believes his biggest strength goes beyond the stat sheet.

“That’s something I pride myself on, just being a smart player, being able to watch a lot of film and understand concepts and understand formations and pick up on tendencies,” Abney said. “I say that’s my best attribute, and my feet, of course, got great feet, and my toughness. That’s why I love this fit. This is a perfect fit. I feel like it’s a tough team that I’m joining, and I feel I’m going to fit right in.”

Detroit Lions rookie focused on winning

Even with the excitement of being drafted, Abney’s mindset is already aligned with Detroit’s identity.

Winning comes first.

“I just want to win games,” he said. “If it takes me to play nickel to win games, that’s what we’re going to do. Outside, safety, anything, I just want to win. So, whatever coach’s plan is to put the team in (the) best position to win. I’m willing to do anything, willing to play any role.”

That mentality fits perfectly with what the Lions have built under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes.