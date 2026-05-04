Tigers vs Red Sox Preview, May 4, 2026: How to Watch, Predictions, and More

The Detroit Tigers open the second half of their six-game homestand Monday night against the Boston Red Sox, but the plan on the mound has changed.



Instead of handing the ball to their ace, Detroit will go with Tyler Holton after Tarik Skubal was scratched, placed on the injured list, and is now set to undergo surgery on his left elbow to remove loose bodies. There is no timetable for his return.



Detroit comes in off a 7-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Comerica Park, where Spencer Torkelson hit his sixth home run and the bullpen handled the rest.



The Tigers previously split a four-game series with Boston last month, outscoring the Red Sox 16-12.

How to Watch

Matchup: Detroit Tigers (18-17) vs. Boston Red Sox (13-21)

Time: 6:10 p.m. (weather adjusted)

Place: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Streaming: MLB.TV

Radio: Tigers Radio Network

Join the discussion: DSN Tigers Facebook Group

Game 36: LHP Tyler Holton (0-1, 5.27 ERA) vs. LHP Payton Tolle (0-1, 3.38 ERA)



The biggest storyline is the absence of Tarik Skubal. The Tigers’ ace had been scheduled to start but will instead undergo elbow surgery after what initially appeared to be a minor scare. The procedure will address loose bodies, and while it is not considered a ligament issue, the lack of a timeline leaves a major hole in Detroit’s rotation.

Holton steps in, likely in an opener or bulk role. He has mostly worked in relief this season, averaging around an inning per outing, but Detroit will now need more coverage as it reshuffles without its most reliable arm.



Tolle makes his third start of the season. The 23-year-old last faced Detroit late in 2025, throwing one inning in relief.

What Skubal’s Absence Means

This changes the tone of the game and the series.



Skubal had been one of the most dependable starters in baseball early in the 2026 season, posting a 2.70 ERA with 45 strikeouts over 43.1 innings. More than the numbers, he set the baseline for the rotation every fifth day.

Now, Detroit is forced to lean on depth and piece together innings. That puts added pressure on the bullpen and increases the importance of early offense.

Prediction

With Skubal out, this is no longer a matchup Detroit clearly controls on the mound.

Prediction: Red Sox 4, Tigers 3

More

Detroit enters the series tied for first place in the AL Central with Cleveland, while Boston sits at the bottom of the AL East. The opportunity is still there, but the margin for error just tightened. Torkelson’s power surge remains a key storyline after his sixth home run on Sunday, and the bullpen will again be central to how this one plays out. Without Skubal, every game becomes more of a grind.