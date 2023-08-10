The Detroit Lions raised eyebrows when they selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs at the No. 12 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft. Pundits and experts may have criticized the high pick for a running back, but the Lions saw the potential in Gibbs, which is now starting to become evident on the field. On Wednesday, Lions offensive tackle, Taylor Decker, showered Gibbs with praise after the team's joint practice with the Giants.

Taylor Decker loves him some Jahmyr Gibbs

According to Decker, Gibbs possesses a unique combination of speed and agility, allowing him to seamlessly transition between the game's levels. The young running back's dynamic playstyle contrasts and complements that of veteran David Montgomery, offering the Lions an exhilarating yin-yang in their backfield.

“You guys have all seen,” Decker said after Wednesday's joint practice. “He's got big burst.

“He can get to the second level and make a guy miss, and get to the third level and maybe hit a home run.

“It's kind of nice to have kind of a yin and yang at the running back position. Not to say David can't change speeds at the second level.”

“He's got that big-play ability, that burst at the second level,” Decker said. “He's definitely got a unique skill set. He's going to be a good player.

“He's got a special burst. I've seen him be a little shifty, make guys miss. I'm happy to have him.”

The future looks promising for the Detroit Lions with Jahmyr Gibbs in the lineup. While many experts might question the decision to prioritize a running back in the draft, the Lions' choice has started to make sense on the field. Gibbs' unmatched agility combined with Montgomery's seasoned techniques could be the recipe for an unstoppable Lions offense. As Taylor Decker rightly noted, having someone with Gibbs' prowess is a game-changer, and the Lions are poised to showcase a rejuvenated strategy in the upcoming season.