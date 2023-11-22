Taylor Decker nominated by Detroit Lions for NFL award

Left tackle Taylor Decker nominated by Detroit Lions for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award after starting his 100th game with the franchise.

Left tackle Taylor Decker is the longest tenured member of the Detroit Lions, and he's being recognized by the franchise for his efforts. It was announced earlier today that he's the team's nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which is given annually to the NFL player who best demonstrates “the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”

Decker recently played his 105th game for the Lions

Decker, drafted by the Lions in Round 1 of the 2016 NFL Draft, holds the record as the franchise's longest-tenured member. He recently marked his 100th start in the team's distinctive Honolulu Blue, achieving a total of 105 career games in the NFL.

He's currently ranked 16th among all offensive tackles in the NFL in 2023, and has also demonstrated his prowess by allowing a mere pair of sacks on 564 pass blocks.

Decker's enduring presence in Detroit takes on added significance against the backdrop of the Lions' successful 2023 season, boasting eight wins in ten games. His tenure with the team now carries even greater satisfaction

“I think the thing that makes it the most meaningful for me was kind of the bad times,” Decker said. “When we weren’t winning and nobody wanted to watch us play, and nobody thought we were a good team, and nobody ever thought we were going to get it right and get it going in the right direction. But that’s just one of those instances where you just keep showing up and you keep putting the work in because the Lions are going to play football on Sunday whether I’m out there or not, and it was important to me and it’s been important to me to be to be a part of that because I feel like that’s what I was brought here for.“

“I feel like I was brought here to try and be a piece to help the team win. And it took a long time, man. But I’m almost thankful for those dark times, because it’s made this just sweet.”

Decker stands as one of the NFL's most deserving candidates for this award, showcasing unwavering professionalism throughout his tenure with Detroit, even during challenging seasons marked by numerous losses.

Tomorrow, at Ford Field, he and the Lions will strive to secure their ninth win in the 2023 season as they host the Green Bay Packers.