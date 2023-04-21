Detroit Lions OT Taylor Decker was back in Allen Park this week for voluntary workouts, but he almost did not get there because his Uber ride was stolen! Decker spoke to the media earlier this week and he shared a hilarious story about how while trying to get to the Lions facilities in Allen Park, somebody took his Uber, leaving him scrambling for a ride. Thankfully, it all worked out.

Taylor Decker shares hilarious story about stolen Uber

While speaking to the media earlier in the week, Decker opened up with a funny story about how he called for an Uber ride, but that ride did not show up as expected. Decker said that when he walked outside to get into his ride, his Uber app said that he was already on his way to Allen Park. The problem was, he was not in the Uber!

“I texted the lady and she was like, ‘What do you mean? You’re in the car,” Decker told reporters. “I was like, ‘No I’m not!'” Somebody tried to take my Uber, and was about to come to the Lions facility.”

Decker went on to add that the guy who stole the Uber was not too happy when the driver came back to pick him up, and he even slammed his bag on the ground.

“Like bro you did it!” Decker said. “you tried to steal my Uber! It was like $60.”