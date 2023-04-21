Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Notes

Taylor Decker shares hilarious story about stolen Uber

By W.G. Brady
2
0

Inside the Article:

Detroit Lions OT Taylor Decker was back in Allen Park this week for voluntary workouts, but he almost did not get there because his Uber ride was stolen! Decker spoke to the media earlier this week and he shared a hilarious story about how while trying to get to the Lions facilities in Allen Park, somebody took his Uber, leaving him scrambling for a ride. Thankfully, it all worked out.

Taylor Decker Uber

Key Points

  • Decker was back in Allen Park this week for voluntary workouts with the Lions
  • According to Decker, while trying to get to practice, his Uber ride was stolen
  • Decker shared the hilarious story with the media earlier this week

Taylor Decker shares hilarious story about stolen Uber

While speaking to the media earlier in the week, Decker opened up with a funny story about how he called for an Uber ride, but that ride did not show up as expected. Decker said that when he walked outside to get into his ride, his Uber app said that he was already on his way to Allen Park. The problem was, he was not in the Uber!

- Advertisement -

“I texted the lady and she was like, ‘What do you mean? You’re in the car,” Decker told reporters. “I was like, ‘No I’m not!'” Somebody tried to take my Uber, and was about to come to the Lions facility.”

Decker went on to add that the guy who stole the Uber was not too happy when the driver came back to pick him up, and he even slammed his bag on the ground.

“Like bro you did it!” Decker said. “you tried to steal my Uber! It was like $60.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Lions WILL pass on DT Jalen Carter in 2023 NFL Draft
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions Analysis and OpinionW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions WILL pass on DT Jalen Carter in 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are going to select a great player in the 2023 NFL Draft but it will not be Jalen Carter.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.