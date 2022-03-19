Test results reveal very bad news for NFL Draft prospect David Ojabo

UPDATE:

This is just awful.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, tests confirmed that David Ojabo tore his Achilles during Michigan‘s Pro Day.

Schefter notes that Ojabo is expected to make a full and complete recovery and that he should be out for about six months.

Tests confirmed that LB David Ojabo tore his Achilles, per a Michigan source. Doctors expect a full and complete recovery. Rams’ RB Cam Akers tore his Achilles last summer and was back in about six months, and doctors expect Ojabo to be on the same timeline. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

FROM FRIDAY:

This is not the report we wanted to pass along today.

According to multiple reports, NFL Draft prospect David Ojabo suffered what could be a serious injury during Michigan‘s pro day on Friday.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press confirms that a “pop” was heard when Ojabo was injured and that he was later seen on crutches with a boot on his left foot and a wrap on his left leg that went almost to his knee.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ojabo, who was considered by just about everyone to be a top 20 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is an outstanding young man who has a bright future in the NFL.

David Ojabo left Michigan pro day on crutches with a boot on his left foot and a wrap on his left leg that went almost to the knee. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 18, 2022