Thanks to Bengals, Detroit Lions now hold dreadful NFL record

It’s been plenty of time in the making, but the city of Cincinnati is celebrating a playoff victory for the Bengals for the first time since 1990 – 11,332 days later to be exact.

It was Germaine Pratt’s interception with 12 ticks left on the clock that sealed the deal over the Las Vegas Raiders in front of a frenzied crowd at Paul Brown Stadium:

Former NC State linebacker Germaine Pratt gives the Bengals their first playoff win in 31 years with a game-sealing interception: pic.twitter.com/DfQtHOj7Sd — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) January 16, 2022

Of course, this means that the Detroit Lions now have the longest active postseason victory drought in the NFL (1991).

30 years and counting. The longest playoff victory drought in the NFL now belongs to: The Detroit Lions. pic.twitter.com/BPwV0DH8J5 — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) January 16, 2022

They’ve not tasted playoff success since taking down the Dallas Cowboys by a 38-6 final on Jan. 5, 1992 at the Pontiac Silverdome.