Thanks to Bengals, Detroit Lions now hold dreadful NFL record

It’s been plenty of time in the making, but the city of Cincinnati is celebrating a playoff victory for the Bengals for the first time since 1990 – 11,332 days later to be exact.

It was Germaine Pratt’s interception with 12 ticks left on the clock that sealed the deal over the Las Vegas Raiders in front of a frenzied crowd at Paul Brown Stadium:

Of course, this means that the Detroit Lions now have the longest active postseason victory drought in the NFL (1991).

They’ve not tasted playoff success since taking down the Dallas Cowboys by a 38-6 final on Jan. 5, 1992 at the Pontiac Silverdome.

