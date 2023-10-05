Detroit Sports Nation Logo

The 2024 Michigan Football Schedule Is Ridiculously Difficult

The full 2024 Michigan Football schedule has been released and it is EXTREMELY challenging.

The 2024 Michigan Football Schedule Is Ridiculously Difficult

Michigan football‘s 2024 schedule is shaping up to be nothing short of an absolute gauntlet. While the current season might lack top-10 matchups, next year is a different story. The Wolverines are set to face off against five teams currently ranked in the top 10 of the college football rankings.

Inside The Article
The 2024 Michigan Football Schedule Is Ridiculously DifficultWho Will Michigan Football Play in 2024?2024 OpponentsWhy it Matters For Michigan FootballTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – A Test of Strength
Michigan Football Alabama Jerod Smith 2023 NFL Draft Josh Wallace Elias Rudolph Michigan Football Newcomers 2024 Michigan Football Schedule

Who Will Michigan Football Play in 2024?

The Big Ten landscape is evolving, and Michigan‘s schedule reflects that. While the full 2024 schedule isn't finalized, the conference matchups have already been announced, featuring formidable foes like No. 4 Ohio State, No. 7 Washington, No. 8 Oregon, and No. 9 USC. The non-conference slate is equally challenging, with games against No. 3 Texas and No. 24 Fresno State.

2024 Opponents

  • Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, USC, Fresno State, Texas, Arkansas State
  • Away: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Washington

Why it Matters For Michigan Football

Even without star quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr., USC and Washington remain formidable opponents. The Wolverines will hit the road for a showdown with Washington and face Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, and others at home. In total, there are eight home games, with matchups against conference rivals and non-conference giants, including Fresno State, Texas, and Arkansas State. Texas, a new addition to the Southeastern Conference, will make their visit to Michigan Stadium in what promises to be a season of high-stakes battles.

Read More

Blake Corum has advice for struggling Michigan RB Donovan Edwards

Michigan hockey kicks player off team for disgraceful act

Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart earns honor for dominant performance vs. Nebraska

Michigan WR Roman Wilson 2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions Michigan football recruits poached Michigan Football Injury Report

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The 2024 Michigan Wolverines football schedule is exceptionally tough, featuring matchups against five top-10 teams.
  2. The Big Ten landscape is changing, and Michigan faces formidable conference opponents.
  3. Non-conference games against powerhouses like Texas and Fresno State add to the challenging schedule.

Bottom Line – A Test of Strength

2024 will be a season that will define the Wolverines' resilience and determination as they take on some of the nation's top programs. What will make things even more difficult is that Michigan is expected to lose a plethora of players to the NFL, including QB, J.J. McCarthy. Get ready for a football season that will keep fans on the edge of their seats, as Michigan navigates a path filled with formidable foes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?