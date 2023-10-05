The 2024 Michigan Football Schedule Is Ridiculously Difficult

Michigan football‘s 2024 schedule is shaping up to be nothing short of an absolute gauntlet. While the current season might lack top-10 matchups, next year is a different story. The Wolverines are set to face off against five teams currently ranked in the top 10 of the college football rankings.

The Big Ten landscape is evolving, and Michigan‘s schedule reflects that. While the full 2024 schedule isn't finalized, the conference matchups have already been announced, featuring formidable foes like No. 4 Ohio State, No. 7 Washington, No. 8 Oregon, and No. 9 USC. The non-conference slate is equally challenging, with games against No. 3 Texas and No. 24 Fresno State.

2024 Opponents

Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, USC, Fresno State, Texas, Arkansas State

Away: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Washington

Even without star quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr., USC and Washington remain formidable opponents. The Wolverines will hit the road for a showdown with Washington and face Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, and others at home. In total, there are eight home games, with matchups against conference rivals and non-conference giants, including Fresno State, Texas, and Arkansas State. Texas, a new addition to the Southeastern Conference, will make their visit to Michigan Stadium in what promises to be a season of high-stakes battles.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The 2024 Michigan Wolverines football schedule is exceptionally tough, featuring matchups against five top-10 teams. The Big Ten landscape is changing, and Michigan faces formidable conference opponents. Non-conference games against powerhouses like Texas and Fresno State add to the challenging schedule.

Bottom Line – A Test of Strength

2024 will be a season that will define the Wolverines' resilience and determination as they take on some of the nation's top programs. What will make things even more difficult is that Michigan is expected to lose a plethora of players to the NFL, including QB, J.J. McCarthy. Get ready for a football season that will keep fans on the edge of their seats, as Michigan navigates a path filled with formidable foes.