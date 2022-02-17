The D Line teases Detroit Rams championship billboard in Allen Park [Photo]

The Los Angeles Rams are Superbowl Champions and plenty of Detroit Lions fans are happy as Matthew Stafford finally got what he has deserved after so many dreadful seasons in the Motor City.

During the Rams playoff run, our friends over at The D Line released a line of “Detroit Rams” gear that plenty of Stafford fans scooped up both online and at local stores such as Meijer.

Well, The D Line teased a “Detroit Rams World 2022 World Champions” billboard in Allen Park earlier today and many are wondering if it is real or just for fun.

No Championship parade, but we can still celebrate with a billboard! 🍾 #DetroitRams 2022 World Champions 🏆 https://t.co/3c8KLwnyeL pic.twitter.com/1MFXUQ0PTL — TheDLine™ (@TheDetroitLine) February 17, 2022

We contacted The D Line and we were told that though the billboard is not real, “Our Championship is real.”

Here are some of the great options available to you.