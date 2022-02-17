Rod Wood has message for fans as Detroit Lions give update on season ticket prices for 2022

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions reportedly sent an email to season-ticket holders to announce that there would not be an increase for the 2022 season and that some tickets would actually be lower than they were in 2021.

In the letter, Lions team president Rod Wood had the following message for the fans:

From Detroit Free Press:

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, I want to acknowledge where we are as an organization,” Lions president Rod Wood wrote in the email. “We understand that our results last season weren’t good enough and I speak for everyone at the Lions when I tell you that we are committed to being better on and off the field.”

“The last year has confirmed for the entire organization that we have the right people in place to achieve our goal of creating sustained success in Detroit,” Wood wrote. “The work that Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have done to create a plan for the future of this team, is evident every day in our building. The work we did this year to establish a culture of collaboration, grit and resilience will serve as a foundation for where we are headed.”