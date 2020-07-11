41.2 F
Saturday, July 11, 2020
Tigers 1B C.J. Cron hits it to the statues at Comerica Park [Video]

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers played another intrasquad game at Comerica Park as they continue to make their preparations for the 2020 regular season.

Following the game, Tigers 1B C.J. Cron hung around for some extra batting practice and as you can see below, he hit an absolute bomb that landed out by the statues past the left-centerfield fence.

Cron, who was signed by the Tigers during the offseason, hit 55 total home runs over the past two seasons (265 total games) so we can expect some fireworks this coming season.

NOTE: If the video does not load, please click on the link to take you to the Twitter page.

