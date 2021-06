Sharing is caring!

Don’t look now but Detroit Tigers top prospect Spencer Torkelson is starting to hit like we all thought he would when he came out of Arizona State.

On Thursday night, Tork hit his fourth home run of the season and as you are about to see, the kid has some serious power.

🚨 TORK BOMB 🚨@spennyt crushes his 4th of the season! pic.twitter.com/IiUVsgR5cz — Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) June 3, 2021