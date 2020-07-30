Tigers release lineup for series finale vs. Royals

The Detroit Tigers will be looking for series win tonight against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park when the teams meet in the fourth and final game of the series, which has seen the Tigers take the last two after dropping the opener.

Harold Castro will be leading off and playing SS tonight, while Ivan Nova is expected to be on the mound.

Will the Tigers be celebrating their second series win of the season tonight?

BONUS CONTENT: EX TIGER FERNANDO RODNEY CLOSING IN ON DEAL WITH ASTROS

Over 17 MLB seasons, Fernando Rodney has suited up for 11 different teams. And it looks like he’s getting close to joining team No. 12.

According to a report from SportsRadio 610, the Houston Astros are working on a deal to purchase Rodney’s contract from the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

According to Rodney’s manager Brian Mejia, he “feels good and is eager to prove he can still pitch in the big leagues”.

He made his MLB debut for the Tigers in 2002 after being signed by the club in 1997. He was mostly used in a closer role until the team’s acquisition of Todd Jones; he then was used in a middle relief/setup role before moving on to the Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim in 2009.

He is a three-time All Star, being voted in 2012, 2014, 2016. He led the majors in saves with 28 while a member of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012, and was also a member of the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals.

