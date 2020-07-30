41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, July 30, 2020
type here...

Tigers release lineup for series finale vs. Royals

Will the Tigers take the series tonight?

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Tigers will be looking for series win tonight against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park when the teams meet in the fourth and final game of the series, which has seen the Tigers take the last two after dropping the opener.

Harold Castro will be leading off and playing SS tonight, while Ivan Nova is expected to be on the mound.

Will the Tigers be celebrating their second series win of the season tonight?

BONUS CONTENT: EX TIGER FERNANDO RODNEY CLOSING IN ON DEAL WITH ASTROS

Over 17 MLB seasons, Fernando Rodney has suited up for 11 different teams. And it looks like he’s getting close to joining team No. 12.

According to a report from SportsRadio 610, the Houston Astros are working on a deal to purchase Rodney’s contract from the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

According to Rodney’s manager Brian Mejia, he “feels good and is eager to prove he can still pitch in the big leagues”.

He made his MLB debut for the Tigers in 2002 after being signed by the club in 1997. He was mostly used in a closer role until the team’s acquisition of Todd Jones; he then was used in a middle relief/setup role before moving on to the Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim in 2009.

He is a three-time All Star, being voted in 2012, 2014, 2016. He led the majors in saves with 28 while a member of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012, and was also a member of the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals.

– – Quotes via Adam Spolane of SportsRadio610 Link – –

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

2014 NFL re-draft has Detroit Lions passing on Eric Ebron

Don Drysdale - 0
Ah, yes. The 2014 NFL Draft which left Detroit Lions fans everywhere scratching their heads (and throwing things) when the team they root for...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

More positive COVID-19 tests force postponement of Phillies, Blue Jays series

Michael Whitaker - 0
Well, this isn't good. A couch and a club member for the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Major League Baseball to postpone...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Tigers release lineup for series finale vs. Royals

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers will be looking for series win tonight against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park when the teams meet in the...
Read more
U of M News

Report: Michigan could play against Ohio State in September

Don Drysdale - 0
UPDATE: According to a report from Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune, a Big Ten schedule which is expected to be front-loaded with divisional games...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

More positive COVID-19 tests force postponement of Phillies, Blue Jays series

Michael Whitaker - 0
Well, this isn't good. A couch and a club member for the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Major League Baseball to postpone...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Joe Jimenez breaks team record, JaCoby Jones hits game-winning HR as Tigers beat Royals 5-4

Don Drysdale - 0
It's still very early but the Detroit Tigers continue to use late-game heroics as they defeated the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night by...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers release lineup for Wednesday’s game vs. Kansas City Royals

Don Drysdale - 0
Following a 4-3 win on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the 3-2 Detroit Tigers will look to move to two games above .500...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Astros and Dodgers engage in ‘pandemic-style’ bench-clearing brawl [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
You knew it was just a matter of time before an opponent of the Houston Astros threw at one of their batters on purpose...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.