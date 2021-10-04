Timetable for Pistons No. 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham unclear after ankle injury

The number one draft choice of the Detroit Pistons is already dealing with some adversity.

Cade Cunningham suffered a “mild” ankle injury during workouts last week, and according to head coach Dwane Casey, the team is being “cautious” with their prize asset.

“They’re just being cautious with it, is what the medical people are saying,” Casey said. “My concern from a coaching standpoint is the expectation of him coming back and picking it up like that,” Casey said with a snap of the fingers. “That doesn’t happen. So I’m leaving it to the medical people to get him back and get him ready to go as quickly as possible.”

Of course, Cunningham is now behind the 8-ball as he works to come back from injury before getting his real first taste at NBA action.

“Once Cade comes back, that’s my concern now. He’s missed almost all of training camp because of his ankle, and that’s the catch-up he’s gotta get to get back in and get used to the speed of the NBA game,” Casey said.

