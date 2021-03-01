Todd Bertuzzi arrested in Auburn Hills

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from TMZ, former Detroit Red Wing Todd Bertuzzi was arrested this past weekend in Auburn Hills for suspected drunk driving.

From Detroit Free Press:

According to TMZ, the 46-year-old was pulled over after midnight Saturday morning in Auburn Hills after motorists called 911 to report a swerving car.

Police reportedly saw the vehicle run a red light. When Bertuzzi was pulled over, officers suspected he was intoxicated. Bertuzzi refused a breathalyzer test, but according to TMZ, Bertuzzi showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests.

Joe Taylor, who identified himself as a working front-desk operations for the Auburn Hills police department, said the department did not have a comment because the incident is “still under investigation.” Records show Bertuzzi was booked 3:35 a.m. Feb. 27 and released from Oakland County Jail 12:52 p.m. Feb. 27.